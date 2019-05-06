Agundu gave the commendation when he paid a thank you visit to some communities in Jos North Local Government.

While urging the residents to sustain the prevailing peace, he recalled that the communities had promised that the elections would be peaceful.

“I am back to thank you for the peaceful elections; I salute all our fathers and mothers for the wonderful work they did to keep the peace.

“I also sincerely thank the youths for their resolve to stay in peace with one another.

“Plateau has always been a peaceful state. We must work hard to regain that good name by identifying the things that cause trouble among us so as to tackle them,” he said.

He advised the youth to shun illicit drugs, and urged for more vigilance so as to rid the society of criminal elements.

The commander said that he had brought cooked and raw food, as well as assorted clothes for youth, women and children to demonstrate his appreciation to them for keeping their word.

Mr Olusopo Adebayo, Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Plateau Command, in his remark, described the thank you visit as a laudable initiative.

“The onus is on the traditional and religious leaders as well as parents and guardians to continue to preach peace and guide youths on how to live in peace,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police in Plateau, who was represented by Mr N. D. Wuyep, Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Laranto Division, said that Plateau’s fame as the home of peace and hospitality was gradually returning.

ALSO READ: EFCC launches fresh investigation against Saraki

The Police boss urged the people to continue to work with security agencies for the sustenance of the existing peace.

Mr Ali Jos, a retired AIG of Police, who spoke on behalf of the community leaders, thanked the STF boss for the initiative and urged the youth to continue to collaborate with security agencies for a peaceful Plateau.