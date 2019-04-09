Urueye was stabbed by hoodlums after he was robbed of his valuables along Idi Araba road, where LUTH is located, on Thursday, April 4, 2019. He died hours later after efforts to save his life in the hospital failed.

Two suspects, Gbadebo Jimoh and Malik Adeboye, were arrested hours after the incident by officers of the Itire division of the Lagos command.

The spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, Bala Elkana, has now revealed that five more suspects have been arrested, according to a report by The Nation.

Like the first two, the suspects are believed to have been transferred to the state criminal investigation department, Yaba, for interrogation.

Urueye's tragic stabbing happened just a day after he graduated from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) on Wednesday, April 3.