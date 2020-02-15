The Emir of Gwandu, Dr Muhammed Iliyasu Bashar, gave this advice while receiving Dr Kayode Olagunju, an Assistant Corps Marshall of the FRSC Zone 10 Commander, in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara, in his palace.

Bashar, also Chairman, Kebbi State Council of Chiefs, observed that people no longer place high values on sanctity of lives.

According to him, this was the reason why the they allowed themselves to be overloaded in vehicles and packed with animals.

The FRSC Zonal Public Education Officer, Mr Aminu Sokoto, quoted the emir as saying that some people were being transported in trunks and atop of unstable loads on the vehicles.

“These of course, had led to many deaths and injuries,” the traditional ruler said.

While commending the efforts of FRSC officials, he said that the corps should do more to tackle the issue, promising further collaboration of the Emirate Council in the area of public enlightenment.

He also called on the corps to raise its enforcement and prosecution of violators, adding that the Emirate Council would always lend its support.

The monarch advised the corps officials and other security agencies to identify the bad eggs extorting motorists in the system and flush them out.

According to him, I want the positive image of the corps protected by continually sanitising the system.

He also admonished all security agencies to ensure that only fit and people of good characters were recruited.

Bashar said that the ban on motorcycles operations in Lagos State had led to influx of many of the operators into the state, noting that many of the motorcycles were not registered.

He enjoined the FRSC to ensure proper registration of the motorcycles and licencing of the operators for safety and security reasons.

Earlier, Olagunju had called for further collaboration with traditional rulers in addressing the issue of overloading.

He also informed the emir that vehicles, including motorcycles with old number plates as well as those not properly registered were being impounded by the corps.

Olagunju said that FRSC management was focussed in ensuring discipline of his personnel.

He promised that the corps would not relent in its goal of ensuring compliance with traffic laws for improved road safety records in the zone.

The FRSC zonal commander thanked the Emir for always keying into the programmes of the corps aimed at reducing fatalities and injuries on the highways.

Olagunju was accompanied to the palace by the Kebbi State Sector Commander, Corps Commander Ebenezer Asaniyan, along with other senior officers from the command.