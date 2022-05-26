Stella Oduah has no NYSC certificate — NYSC DG

The Concerned Anambra North Peoples Democratic Party Stakeholders reached out to NYSC, seeking to validate the claim by the Oduah that she lost her NYSC certificate.

The Director-General of the service, Major Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, said that even though Oduah was mobilised for national service in 1982/83 service year and was deployed to Lagos State, she absconded after the orientation and never completed the service.

“The consequence of this is that she is not qualified for the issuance of the certificate of national service,” the DG wrote in the letter that was signed on his behalf by Eddy Megwa.

In 2014, Oduah was deposed to an affidavit and obtained a police extract where she stated that sometime in 2010 while in transit from Akili in Ogboru LGA, Anambra State to Abuja she discovered that some of her personal belongings were missing.

The affidavit, a copy of which was obtained by our correspondent reads in part, “That sometime in 2010 while in transit from Akili Ozizor in Ogbaru LGA t Abuja I discovered that my personal belongings were missing.

That the missing documents are the originals of my West African School Certificate of 1978 from Zixton Secondary School Ozubulu, First School Leaving Certificate from St. John Odoakpu Onitsha, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration Certificate 1982 from St Paul’s College Lawrenceville Virginia USA, National Youth Service Corps Certificate 1983, National Identity Card, United States of America Social Security Card with the number on it.

“That all efforts are to trace the missing documents proved abortive.”

Recall also that Concerned Anambra North Peoples Democratic Party Stakeholders had written the NYSC’s Director-General to issue them with a certified true copy of the certificate of national service with the Youth Service Corps issued to Stella Oduah in 1982/83.