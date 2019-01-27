Adenuga condemned the act at the Christian Press of Nigeria (CPAN) breakfast meeting held in Lagos on Sunday.

You can imagine, some men go to steal women pants because they want tomake sudden money and some ofthese men are caught and displayed on social media, what a shame, he said.

According to the Adenuga, one of the factors that hasintensified such evil acts is that many churches have deviated from preaching the true message of the gospel.

The Apostle posited that manychurches preached more about how to make money and neglected the real gospel message thathas moral instructios to help cultivate goodvirtues in Nigerian youths.

He, therefore, urged parents, especially mothers, to intensify prayersfor their wards not to be involved in the shameful acts.