Stay at home to develop your domains, Wike tells FCT Council Chairmen

Wike stated this on Wednesday in Yangoji, while inaugurating the construction of an 11-kilometre rural road to connect the Sukuku Ebo and Yangoji communities in Kwali Area Council of the FCT.

“Continue to stay at home. Don’t come to the city regularly. Stay there and do the work. My own is to support you.

“If you don’t do well for rural communities, you will create problems for the city,” he said.

The Minister assured that the FCT Administration will continue to work with chairmen of FCT area councils to drive development in rural areas.

Specifically, Wike promised to complete all abandoned projects in the Abaji and other area councils, stressing that the era of abandoned projects was over.

He said: “We are touching rural areas to renew their hope because they have suffered years of abandonment.

“This is your time to benefit. If we don’t take care of rural areas, then we have failed as a government.”.

The minister explained that the rural road intervention and other infrastructural development earmarked for rural communities was in fulfilment of President Bola Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda.

According to him, the current government will be a complete failure if it fails to impact rural communities positively.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the Minister was conferred with the traditional title of “Kauran” Kwali (fiercest and most courageous warrior) by the Kwali community,

While thanking the people for the honour bestowed on him, Wike promised not to let them down.

He particularly promised to lead security agencies in the fight against bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements terrorising the city and rural areas.

Earlier, the Chairman, Kwali Area Council, Danladi Chiya, thanked President Tinubu for approving the construction of three rural roads in each of the six area councils.

Chiya said that the gesture would complement the efforts of the Kwali area council in improving infrastructure for the benefit of the people.

He said that his administration had constructed and rehabilitated 11.3-kilometre roads and graded 13-kilometre additional roads to ease the movement of his people and drive economic activities.

The chairman appealed to the minister to complete the roads and other projects abandoned by the FCTA in the area.

Dr Olusegun Olusa, Oversite Director, Satellite Towns Development Department, FCTA, explained that the project, awarded to Gilmor Engineering Nigeria Ltd, would be completed by May.

The traditional leader of the area, the Chief of Pai, Alhaji Abubakar Sani, thanked President Tinubu and Wike for their commitment to providing infrastructure in rural communities, particularly roads.

Sani said that the road when completed, would make it easier for farmers to transport their farm produce and improve security in the area.