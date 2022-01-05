RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

State Police is not an option - Buhari

Buhari says local solutions are very important to overcoming Nigeria's security challenges.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]

President Muhammadu Buhari has once again ruled out state policing as a viable resolution for Nigeria's security challenges.

Command of the most prominent law enforcement agencies is vested in the Federal Government, an arrangement that has been challenged by subnational governments.

Nigeria's ongoing security challenges have further heightened calls for the decentralisation of the Police Force, but Buhari has not been a great fan.

The president repeated in an exclusive interview with Channels TV on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 that he doesn't consider state police a great option.

The 79-year-old based his position on the constant battle between state and local governments for independence.

"Find out the relationship between local government and the Governors. Are the third tier of government getting what they are supposed to get constitutionally? Are they getting it?

"Let the people in local government tell you the truth, the fight between local governments and the governor," he said.

Despite his objection, the president said local solutions are very important to overcoming Nigeria's security challenges.

He said traditional rulers must play a huge role in bringing peace to communities.

