State House to spend ₦253m on foodstuffs and catering materials

Bayo Wahab

Shettima’s local and international travels will gulp ₦1.8 billion.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

This is contained in the Appropriation Bill document released by the Budget Office of the Federation on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu recently presented the 2024 budget to a joint session of the National Assembly.

The document containing the Presidency’s allocations for the State House showed that the Presidency will spend ₦638.5m on local trips and ₦6.9 billion on foreign trips.

The document also showed that Vice President Kashim Shettima’s local and international travels will gulp ₦1.8 billion.

The fiscal document further shows that the Vice President will spend ₦35 million on refreshments/meals and ₦337.5 million on foodstuff/catering materials supplies.

Furthermore, the renovation of the President’s and the Vice President’s quarters will gulp ₦500 million and ₦300 million respectively, totalling ₦800 million.

The FG also budgeted ₦260.8m for electricity bills and ₦50m for internet access charges for the State House.

In the 2024 budget, ₦217m will be spent on fuel and lubricants at the State House, while ₦148m will be spent on motor vehicle fuel cost, ₦37m for plant/generator fuel cost and ₦31m for cooking gas.

