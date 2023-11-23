ADVERTISEMENT
State governors, others gather for National Economic Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja

News Agency Of Nigeria

Top on the agenda is the issue of ecological and security challenges in the country as well as taking of resolutions on economic matters.

State governors, others gather for National Economic Council (NEC) monthly meeting in Abuja [Twitter/Bashir Ahmed]
State governors, others gather for National Economic Council (NEC) monthly meeting in Abuja [Twitter/Bashir Ahmed]

The meeting is chaired by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima and attended by state governors, ministers in charge of the finance budget, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and other co-opted government officials.

The National Economic Council (NEC) was established by the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended; Section 153(1) and Paragraphs 18 & 19 of Part I of the Third Schedule.

The council has the mandate to “advise the President concerning the economic affairs of the Federation, and in particular on measures necessary for the coordination of the economic planning efforts or economic programmes of the various Governments of the Federation.”

The Council achieves its objectives working through ad hoc committees set up to perform specific tasks, after which they are dissolved.

While inaugurating the body in June, President Bola Tinubu charged the council to support his administration in transforming the economic fortunes of the country. He stated that the task of growing the nation’s economy is quite enormous adding that there must be “no excuse for failure”.

He restated his administration’s commitment to delivering on its promises to Nigerians. Governors in attendance include that of Kaduna, Bauchi, Ogun, Bayelsa, Kwara, Kogi, Jigawa and some deputy governors.

News Agency Of Nigeria

VP Shettima chairs crucial NEC session as Tinubu nurses knee surgery

FCT records 2,344 cases of Gender Based Violence (GBV)

BREAKING: CBN Governor Yemi Cardoso to address nation on monetary policy, naira fall

NBS must be protected from political interference to perform more effectively - Rep Ibrahim

FG introduces wood saving stove to address challenges of climate change in North East states

Ranking Nigerian states by their international airports, from best to rest

Appeal Court affirms Nasarawa governor’s election 52 days after Tribunal sacked him

NAFDAC seizes expired pharmaceuticals worth ₦15m in Jos

Oyo State fire agency records 249 fire incidents in 10 months

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Adams Oshiomhole [Channels TV]

Wale Edun, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy

House-of-Reps [Credit: The Guardian Nigeria]

