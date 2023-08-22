Stakeholders advises new Sports minister to work with technocrats

Stakeholders in the Sports sector have advised John Owan-Enoh, Nigeria’s new Sports Development minister to with technocrats, who would share in his vision to succeed in his assignment.

The stakeholders spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ibadan. Mr Jubril Mohammed, a Legal practitioner, advised the minister to surround himself with technocrats who share in his vision and mission for the sports industry.

Mohammed said that the minister performed well as an administrator, while serving at various ad hoc committee levels at the National Assembly.

“It is important to state at this point that ministerial position does not necessarily require a qualification or certificate to be able to perform.

“In the past, we have had professionals in other fields, who were appointed into sports ministry and they performed creditably well.

“All that the minister needs is to be focused and surround himself with technocrats who would work with him to take the ministry to the next level,“ he said.

Mr Femi Amusan, a football coach and sports consultant, expressed optimism that the minister’s credentials might not speak well of a number one sportsman, but that he must write his name in gold in sports administration by taking it to the next level.

“Owan-Enoh should try as much as possible not to be known as a minister of football development, but for all sports.

“He must look deeper into school sports development because it is the future of Nigeria`s greatness among the committee of nations,” he said.

Amusan advised the minister to ensure that sports men, women and their coaches, who represented the nation at various international sports competitions, were appropriately compensated.

Mr Niyi Alebiosu, Chairman, Oyo State Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, (SWAN), urged the minister to focus more on grassroots sports development. Alebiosu urged him to ensure that all internal problems ravaging some federations were quickly addressed in the overall interest of Nigeria.