Stability of Chad is in Nigeria’s interest, says Buhari

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari says the stability of Chad Republic and all neighboring countries, is in Nigeria’s interest.

President Muhammadu Buhari calls on international community to support peaceful transition in Chad. [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari calls on international community to support peaceful transition in Chad. [Presidency]

The Nigerian leader, who spoke on the virtues of good neighborliness, said “common sense makes it extremely important that we be interested in the stability of Chad Republic, as it is in our own interest.

“We are genuinely concerned, and I am sincerely impressed with the leadership of the country in stabilizing the polity.

“It was the belief in good neighborliness that made me first visit Chad, Niger Republic, Cameroon, and Benin Republic when I came in 2015.

“The more exclusion we create, the more we endanger present and future generations of our countries.”

Buhari said relations between Nigeria and Chad transcended that of neighbors, as the late President, Marshal Idriss Derby Itno “kept me constantly briefed on developments in the country.”

Speaking further on the virtues of good neighborliness, the president said:

“Common sense makes it extremely important that we be interested in the stability of Chad Republic, as it is in our own interest.

“We are genuinely concerned, and I am sincerely impressed with the leadership of the country in stabilizing the polity.

“It was the belief in good neighborliness that made me first visit Chad, Niger Republic, Cameroon, and Benin Republic when I came in 2015.

”The more exclusion we create, the more we endanger present and future generations of our countries.”

Buhari said he would “keep an ear to the ground, monitor developments closely,” as Chadians hold the National Dialogue, and offered the support of Nigeria in any form required.

Chad holds a Sovereign National Dialogue Aug. 20, 2022, and according to the Special Envoy, Mr Brah Mahamat Dallah, “the outcome would be respected, and not tampered with.”

The Special Envoy, who is also the country’s Minister of Public Works, extolled the long relationship between Nigeria and Chad.

He indicated that over 99 per cent of Chadians were interested in, and taking part in the National Dialogue, including main rebel groups.

He said the parley was sovereign, and the conclusions would be scrupulously implemented.

“We need the support of Nigeria during and after the event,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria
