Mr Femi Adesina, the Presidents Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja, said Buhari made the assertion when he met with the Special Envoy of the President of Republic of Congo at State House, Abuja, on Thursday

According to the statement, Mr Jean Claude Gakosso, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Congolese in Diaspora conveyed a special message on behalf of President Denis Sassou Nguesso, to President Buhari.

Nguesso via the envoy also congratulated President Buhari on what he called his `brilliant performance at the recently held presidential election.

Republic of Congo is a medium oil producer in Africa, and President Buhari pledged continued collaboration with the country, so that we can get the best for our respective countries, and invest for development.

The president also stressed the need for peace and stability, so that the resources of a country can be used for the good of the people.

Stability is critical, if a country would manage its resources effectively. I am aware of the problems of our own country. We are very large, deficient in infrastructure, and trying to improve on political and economic stability. In my last lap in office, I will give it my best, President Buhari said.

He noted that developing countries that had oil used to be very powerful in the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), due to their production capacities, but as a result of technology, the United States no longer depends on them for her oil and energy needs.

The Special Envoy, on behalf of his President, wished President Buhari wisdom and good health, to continue to lead his people efficiently and effectively.