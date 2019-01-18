Chairman of the Association, Khadijat Umar, made the call during the inauguration of its rehabilitated secretariat and launching of 18-seater bus in Gwagwalada on Friday.

According to her, delay by the government to implement the new minimum wage is not in the interest of workers in the country.

“We expect the Federal Government to be fair to workers, because they have kids and also take care of their daily needs.

“In this country, you see a senator earning huge amounts as salary, meanwhile the teacher that impacts the knowledge earns very little.

“The government should consider the plight of Nigerian workers and implement the new minimum wage,” she said.

The chairman also called on the Federal Government to fulfill agreements reached with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to ensure resumption of academic activities in public universities.