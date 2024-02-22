SSANU begs Tinubu to pay 4-month salaries Buhari withheld over 2022 strike

Adedeji Suarau, SSANU Chairman, Federal University Lokoja, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lokoja that the Federal Government had yet to pay May, June, July and August 2022 salaries of its members.

Suarau noted that the government recently paid university lecturers’ withheld salaries. He said that it would be just for the government to also pay SSANU members.

NAN reports that the Federal Government withheld four months' salaries of SSANU members for engaging in a strike in 2022.

All efforts to get the salaries paid failed during the administration of then-President Muhammadu Buhari.