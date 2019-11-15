The Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, on Friday urged National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members participating in the National Youth Service Coprs Batch ‘C’ Stream 1 in Lagos State to embrace entrepreneurial training.

The minister said this during a visit to the NYSC camp in Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos, where no fewer than 2,444 corps members are participating in a three-week orientation camp.

Dare, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Olusade Adesola, advised the corps members to take active part in the entrepreneurial trainings during the orientation.

He said that NYSC had various Skills Acquisition Programmes to properly empower and position them as entrepreneurs.

The minister commended the management of the camp for the peaceful environment.

NYSC members during a passing out parade. (Premium Times)

Dare advised the corps members to work tenaciously above their qualifications and explore their intellect and give their best to their fatherland during the one year mandatory service.

He also encouraged them to be of good conduct and obey all rules that were stipulated by the camp Coordinator and ensure they do not fall below the standard.

“’Discipline is a very important aspect of the orientation, corps members are advised not to travel outside the place of their primary assignment,” Dare said.

He said the orientation period could be used to acquire skills outside their area of study and make a better future for themselves.

“In our current age, entrepreneurship is key to the development of our society because it is a process where one can learn, design, launch and run business,” Dare said.

He said the corps members could also use the platform to launch their sporting careers as they participate in the sporting activities while in camp.

“’Sports is an important aspect of developing youths, while the corps members participate in sporting activities they should ensure they put in their best.

“We have a channel where we can discover any talented individual in any sport and can be called upon if they are good enough,” Dare said.

The minister added that at the end of the one year service, an online portal had been created where the corps members could access for jobs.