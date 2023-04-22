The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sports Minister orders closure of Surulere stadium after floodlight incident

News Agency Of Nigeria

After a tour round the stadium, Dare gave the closure order to avert any unforeseen circumstances.

Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare during the inspection tour of the collapsed National Stadium Floodlight mast on Friday.
Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare during the inspection tour of the collapsed National Stadium Floodlight mast on Friday.

Recommended articles

Dare made this known in a statement after inspecting the collapsed floodlight mast.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dare had paid a scheduled visit to the stadium on Friday, promising to make his stand known after due assessment.

However, after the tour round the stadium, the minister ordered the closure of the stadium to avert any unforeseen circumstances.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thank God there was no casualty. I also inspected the three other light masts and the effects of age and weather elements were visible, clearly, they are also a suspect after 51 years.

“Based on my assessment, advice of experts and in the interest of public safety, there will be a temporary closure of the stadium and surrounding facilities; proper assessment and necessary action will be taken soon.

“The concession process towards fully privatising the Surulere stadium which began last year will be expedited by the Federal Government through the ICRC towards a comprehensive rehabilitation and upgrade of the 51 years old edifice.

“We have decided to be on the side of caution, hence the decision to impose extensive restrictions around the stadium.

“We request the cooperation of anyone who this decision may inconvenience as we cannot ascertain the reality on the ground,” said the minister.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG making arrangements to evacuate Nigerian citizens from Sudan - NiDCOM

FG making arrangements to evacuate Nigerian citizens from Sudan - NiDCOM

MURIC wants governments to build affordable houses for low-income earners

MURIC wants governments to build affordable houses for low-income earners

Sports Minister orders closure of Surulere stadium after floodlight incident

Sports Minister orders closure of Surulere stadium after floodlight incident

Anambra establishes bureau of missing persons

Anambra establishes bureau of missing persons

Osinbajo to deliver Climate Change lecture at US university

Osinbajo to deliver Climate Change lecture at US university

You won't decide Senate presidency, speakership - Lawan tells opposition

You won't decide Senate presidency, speakership - Lawan tells opposition

Labour Party tsunami sweeps three-term Abuja senator away - Minister

Labour Party tsunami sweeps three-term Abuja senator away - Minister

Why we can't evacuate trapped Nigerians from war-torn Sudan - FG

Why we can't evacuate trapped Nigerians from war-torn Sudan - FG

Ooni of Ife donates 100 hectares of land to Nigeria Peace Corps for training school

Ooni of Ife donates 100 hectares of land to Nigeria Peace Corps for training school

Pulse Sports

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown now bankrupt one year after divorce from wife

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown now bankrupt one year after divorce from wife

FIFA U-20 World Cup: Flying Eagles drawn into tough Group D with Italy, Brazil

FIFA U-20 World Cup: Flying Eagles drawn into tough Group D with Italy, Brazil

Hodgson vs Vieira: What is the new Crystal Palace boss doing differently?

Hodgson vs Vieira: What is the new Crystal Palace boss doing differently?

Ime Udoka set to coach Precious Achiuwa as Toronto Raptors fire Nick Nurse

Ime Udoka set to coach Precious Achiuwa as Toronto Raptors fire Nick Nurse

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Muhammadu Buhari has affirmed that petrol subsidy will soon end. (Punch)

FG to begin 40% pay rise for workers ahead of proposed subsidy removal in June

Bola Tinubu and Babatunde Fashola (PM News)

Controversies are his path to success —  Fashola speaks on Tinubu's alleged dual citizenship

The pregnant woman arrested for drug trafficking. [Facebook:NDLEA]

NDLEA arrests pregnant woman, cripple, female undergraduate with drugs

INEC-Chairman-Mahmood-Yakubu

INEC asks police to prosecute Yunusa-Ari for ‘unwholesome behaviour’ in Adamawa poll