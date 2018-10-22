Pulse.ng logo
Sporadic shooting in Edo state Assembly

Gunshots hit Edo House of Assembly, lawmakers scamper for safety

The shooting at the Edo State House of Assembly followed the impeachment of the deputy speaker of the house.

There was pandemonium at the Edo State House of Assembly as security operatives shot sporadically into the air to disperse supporters of the deputy speaker who was impeached.

This development followed the impeachment of Hon Victor Edoror, from his position as deputy speaker.

In a news by Punch, supporters of the member tried to stop the impeachment process which led to the commotion that happened at the assembly.

He was replaced by the former speaker of the house, Justin Okonobor.

According to, Osaigbovo Iyoha, representing Eredo East in the assembly, the impeachment notice was signed by 16 members, out of the 24 lawmakers in the House.

The deputy speaker who is representing Esan Central constituency was impeached following allegations of corruption, high-handedness, and desperation.

