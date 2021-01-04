There have been numerous reports that APC chieftain and former Governor of Lagos, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is being hospitalised in Paris, France, after coming down with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Tunde Rahman, his spokesperson, has debunked those reports however.

While not disclosing the country Tinubu is at right now, Rahman says it is customary for the APC godfather to travel abroad at this time of the year in order to relax and re-strategise for the New Year.

“This story is inaccurate. Asiwaju is healthy and does not have COVID-19,” says Rahman in a statement.

“He took his annual trip and as part of the preparation for the trip he took a COVID-19 test which was negative.

"Since the advent of the pandemic, Asiwaju has always done his level best to observe, as strictly as humanly possible, all government advice and safety protocols to prevent the spread of the virus and to keep himself and those around him safe from harm.

“This has not changed. Shortly before Christmas, he indeed travelled out of Nigeria for his annual holiday. This is something he does each year to give himself a chance to rest and reflect on the year just passed while also preparing for the challenges and opportunities of the one to come.

“There will be no further comment on this story from our office,” Rahman adds.