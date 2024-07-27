Spinal Cord Injuries Association begs Gov Otti for mobility aid

The state Chairman of SCIAN, David Onuoha, made the appeal on the occasion of the official launching of the group’s secretariat in Umuahia.

He identified an inefficient transport system as one of the challenges confronting the group, saying that members spent more than double what an able person would spend on movement.

According to him, it is hard for members to be commuted on public transit, because of their peculiar nature, where they have to carry with them wheelchairs.

Onuoha said that members were compelled to charter vehicles for journeys, in most cases.

He also lamented that the public and private buildings in the state were not disabled-friendly as they lacked ramps for accessibility.

The chairman said that spinal cord injury persons spend so much on medication and rehabilitation on a daily basis.

“Most of us with better degrees and skills compared to our abled counterparts are unemployed due to discrimination,” he said.

He, however, solicited support from the government and public-spirited individuals to equip the new secretariat with computer sets for learning, digital printers and sewing machines.

Onuoha said that the association was also in dire need of a welding machine, generator/solar system, a plot of land for its permanent site and others.

The SCIAN chairman expressed profound gratitude to God for the inauguration of the new office, saying that the association had operated without a secretariat since its inception in 1999.

“But today we have broken the jinx; anybody from any part of the world can locate SCIAN in Abia,” he said.

He thanked the governor for the support, stressing that the association started the office project with its share of funds given to the disability community by the state government.

In a speech, David Anyaele, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Disability Matters, lauded Onuoha and other members of SCIAN for the milestone achievement.

Anyaele, who doubles as the Chairman of Abia State Disabilities, said it was the first time a cluster group was having an office in the state and across Nigeria.

He said that the feat was the intention of Gov. Alex Otti’s government to ensure that persons with disabilities (PWDs) take appropriate measures to maximize their potential.

He said: “This office has granted you an address, and visibility and has demonstrated that PWDs can create a future they desire.

“The government will support your association and you will be having access to monthly grants to do your projects.

“The commission will provide it for you and on my own, I will give you all the support.

“We are going to ensure that development partners that are coming to Abia to support disability organisations will see you first and support you.

“This is because you have created visibility you have shown that you can be trusted at a time like this.”