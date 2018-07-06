news

The Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Alhaji Aminu Shagali, has urged members to make positive contributions towards the passage of the Bill on Prohibition of Violence Against Persons.

Shagali made the call at a retreat on Legislative Advocacy Campaign for the adoption of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Bill, (VAPP) held on Friday in Kaduna.

Shagali was represented by the Deputy Majority Leader, Alhaji Abdulwahab Idris.

The retreat was organised by a Kaduna-based NGO, Gender Awareness Trust (GAT) with support from the National Democratic Institute.

“The purpose of the bill, if passed into law, is to eliminate violence in private and public life including physical, sexual, psychological, domestic and harmful traditional practices.

“It is also against discrimination against persons and will provide protection and punishment to offenders,” the Speaker said.

Shagali commended the organisers for the concern demonstrated in ensuring a violence-free society.

He advised participants to contribute positively toward a successful Act that would address all forms of violence in Kaduna State.

The Executive Director, Gender Awareness Trust, Dr Lydia Umar, said the retreat was to examine the proposed bill critically and ensure it captured all that was needed for effectiveness.

“The retreat will provide a platform to resolve recurring issues and seek inclusion of mutually agreed language that will strengthen chances of the bill getting adopted,” she said.

Umar said it would equally find out each legislator’s position regarding the adoption of the bill in the state.

In a goodwill message, Albania Bala Muhammed, who represented members of the traditional institution, expressed support for the bill.

He said the bill, if passed into law, would go a long way in addressing different kinds of violence in the society.

Muhammed said many cases of violence had been reported in different facets.

“The issues need to be addressed with all seriousness and the traditional institution is in support of the bill.

“The bill will protect the weak and vulnerable persons in the society,” he said