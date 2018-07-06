Pulse.ng logo
Speaker seeks passage of Bill on Violence Against Persons

In Kaduna Speaker seeks passage of Bill on Violence Against Persons

  • Published:
Speaker of  Kaduna State House of Assembly, Alhaji Aminu Shagali play

Speaker of  Kaduna State House of Assembly, Alhaji Aminu Shagali

(Facebook)

The Speaker of  Kaduna State House of Assembly,  Alhaji Aminu Shagali, has urged  members to make positive contributions towards the passage of the Bill on Prohibition of Violence Against Persons.

Shagali made the call at a  retreat on Legislative Advocacy Campaign for the adoption of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Bill, (VAPP) held on Friday in Kaduna.

Shagali was represented by the Deputy Majority Leader, Alhaji Abdulwahab Idris.

The retreat was organised by a Kaduna-based NGO, Gender Awareness Trust (GAT) with support from the National Democratic Institute.

“The purpose of the bill, if passed into law, is to eliminate violence in private and public life including physical, sexual, psychological, domestic and harmful traditional practices.

“It is also against discrimination against persons and will provide protection and punishment to offenders,” the Speaker said.

Shagali  commended the organisers for the concern demonstrated in  ensuring a violence-free society.

He advised participants to contribute positively toward  a successful Act  that would address all forms of violence in Kaduna State.

The Executive Director, Gender Awareness Trust, Dr Lydia Umar, said  the retreat was to examine the proposed bill critically and ensure it captured  all that was  needed for effectiveness.

The retreat will provide a platform to resolve recurring   issues and seek inclusion of mutually agreed language  that will strengthen chances of the bill getting adopted,” she said.

Umar said it would  equally find out each legislator’s position regarding the adoption of the bill in the state.

In a goodwill message, Albania Bala Muhammed, who represented members of the traditional institution, expressed support for the bill.

He said the bill, if passed into law, would go a long way in addressing different kinds of violence in the society.

Muhammed said many cases of violence had  been reported in different facets.

The issues need to be addressed with all seriousness and the traditional institution is in support of the bill.

“The bill will protect the weak and vulnerable persons in the society,” he said

