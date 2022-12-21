Speaker of Taraba House of Assembly resigns

Kunini conveyed his resignation in a letter sent to the House on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

The letter according to Daily Trust was read by the Deputy Speaker, Hammanadama Ibn-Abdullahi who stood as Speaker pro-tempo during the sitting.

The letter reads: “I write to convey my letter of resignation as the Speaker, Taraba State House of Assembly.

“My resignation is on personal grounds. I wish to thank the Hon. Members for their support and cooperation while I served as the Speaker of this Honourable House.”

However, shortly after Kunini’s resignation, the House elected a new speaker.

Members of the Assembly unanimously nominated and elected John Kizito Bonzena as the new Speaker.

Bonzena who represents Zing Local Government Area of the state was the Chief Whip of the Assembly.

This is coming barely 24 hours after Doyin Okupe, the Director-General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council stepped down after he was found guilty of violating the money laundering act.

Okupe was convicted of money laundering on Monday, December 19, 2022, by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

He was subsequently sentenced to two and a half years in prison with an option of N500, 000 fine on each of the 26 count charges he was found guilty of.