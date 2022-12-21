ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Speaker of Taraba House of Assembly resigns

Bayo Wahab

Kunini said his resignation is on personal grounds.

Joseph Aibasu Kunini resigns as the Speaker of Taraba House of Assembly. (Daily Trust)
Joseph Aibasu Kunini resigns as the Speaker of Taraba House of Assembly. (Daily Trust)
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Kunini conveyed his resignation in a letter sent to the House on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

The letter according to Daily Trust was read by the Deputy Speaker, Hammanadama Ibn-Abdullahi who stood as Speaker pro-tempo during the sitting.

The letter reads: “I write to convey my letter of resignation as the Speaker, Taraba State House of Assembly.

“My resignation is on personal grounds. I wish to thank the Hon. Members for their support and cooperation while I served as the Speaker of this Honourable House.”

However, shortly after Kunini’s resignation, the House elected a new speaker.

Members of the Assembly unanimously nominated and elected John Kizito Bonzena as the new Speaker.

Bonzena who represents Zing Local Government Area of the state was the Chief Whip of the Assembly.

This is coming barely 24 hours after Doyin Okupe, the Director-General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council stepped down after he was found guilty of violating the money laundering act.

Okupe was convicted of money laundering on Monday, December 19, 2022, by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

He was subsequently sentenced to two and a half years in prison with an option of N500, 000 fine on each of the 26 count charges he was found guilty of.

However, rather than spending two and a half years in prison, Okupe opted to pay a fine of N13 million to beat the 4:30 pm deadline.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BAT wins award for contributing to Nigeria, West Africa’s non-oil exports

BAT wins award for contributing to Nigeria, West Africa’s non-oil exports

Speaker of Taraba House of Assembly resigns

Speaker of Taraba House of Assembly resigns

Again, London Criminal Court denies Ekweremadu bail

Again, London Criminal Court denies Ekweremadu bail

INEC needs 100,000 vehicles, 4,200 boats for 2023 elections

INEC needs 100,000 vehicles, 4,200 boats for 2023 elections

Okupe steps down as Peter Obi's campaign DG

Okupe steps down as Peter Obi's campaign DG

Tinubu’s campaign DG tells Okupe to resign honourably from Obi’s campaign

Tinubu’s campaign DG tells Okupe to resign honourably from Obi’s campaign

Senate confirms Onochie as NDDC chairman

Senate confirms Onochie as NDDC chairman

Withdrawal Limits Policy: Lawmakers kick as Emefiele shuns Reps invite for the 2nd time

Withdrawal Limits Policy: Lawmakers kick as Emefiele shuns Reps invite for the 2nd time

2023 Presidential election is beyond ethnic affiliations – APC Chieftain

2023 Presidential election is beyond ethnic affiliations – APC Chieftain

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's envoy to Spain, Demola Seriki, dies at 63. (Punch)

Nigeria’s envoy to Spain, Demola Seriki, dies at 63

President Muhammadu Buhari (TheNation)

2023: I won't entertain excuses from INEC, Buhari warns

UK invites Nigerian teachers to apply for jobs. [aa.com.tr]

UK invites Nigerian teachers to apply for jobs

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele. [guardian]

Terrorism financing: Court protects CBN Governor Emefiele from DSS arrest