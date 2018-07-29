Zamfara Killings Speaker House of Assembly lauds FG over deployment of troops

Pulse.ng logo
Rikiji, who is also chairman of the state Damage Assessment and Relief Committee, gave the commendation while addressing the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at Government Arabic Secondary School Zurmi.

(The Herald Nigeria)

The Speaker of the Zamfara House of Assembly, Alhaji Sanusi Rikiji on Sunday commended the federal government for the deployment of military troops to communities affected by bandits attacks in Zurmi local government area.

Rikiji, who is also chairman of the state Damage Assessment and Relief Committee, gave the commendation while addressing the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at Government Arabic Secondary School Zurmi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that more than 12,000 IDPs were displaced from 18 towns and villages in Zurmi local government area by the bandits.

“We thank the federal government for deployment of military personnel to these areas, we are still calling for more intervention and provision of sustainable security support in order to address the dwindling security situation facing the state,” he said.

He urged the IDPs to remain calm as government was working with security agencies and all stakeholders to ensure peace returns to the affected communities.

“We are also working with all stakeholders to improve your wellbeing while here in this camp”.

“I want to thank the emir of Zurmi Alhaji Abubakar Atiku over his concern and support to his people.

“We all know the efforts he have been making to ensure protection of lives and properties of his people, since yesterday we have been going up and down with him despite his age to ensure the IDPs are settled”, he said.

The Emir of Zurmi, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku described the efforts of the federal and states governments as encouraging and also said, “what we have seen today is really appreciative, we want government to sustain these efforts”

“I am aware that the federal government deployed more than 350 military personnel to these areas, therefore we are hoping that the situation will be better”, he added.

Earlier, the state Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Alhaji Lawal Liman urged the people to embark on prayers, “we should pray to Allah so that to over come the incident”.

Liman lauded the orderly manner and cooperation by the communities where the camps are located.

He urged the IDPs to remain calm and always cooperate with the officials in order to maintain peaceful coexistence. (NAN)

The IDPs were camped by the state government at Government Arabic Secondary School Zurmi, Local Government Secretariat, MDGs Hospital and Primary Schools in Zurmi town.

NAN further reports that the affected communities are Mashema, Tunfa, Tungar Fulani, Tungar Nasarawa, Gambiro, Kwaddi Inwala, Kalage, Jena, Garkuwa, Tunani, Duka, Gidan Dutse, Gidan Kayya, Birane. GidanTsaka and Kuruniya.

