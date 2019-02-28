Enang spoke with State House correspondents on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He urged APC members to be mindful of their comments and avoid words that would trigger ill feelings as they celebrated the party’s victory in the Feb. 23 presidential election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday declared APC’s candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari as the winner of the Feb. 23, presidential election.

“Let me first of all congratulate President Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in their victory as president and vice president on the Next Level and all APC members.

“What we as a government and a people should do is to ensure that our statements, our actions, our celebrations and our reaction to those who lost should be tempered, temperate, measured, humble and such that are not capable of inciting the other party to anger.

“What we should also do; all of us in government, all those who have won as senators; members of the House of Representatives, our followers in the party should be that we speak less and work more to bring about unity and integration of those who have lost.

“The real winners in this election are the Nigerian voters; and we are conscious that about 11 million people voted for the other party while 15 million voted for our party.

“We will take steps to ensure that we were the aspirations of those who voted there? What were their considerations? What did they want government to do? We will take that up and do.”

Enang congratulated the incoming members of the National Assembly and those who were reelected.

He said that there was need for the actions of all members to be conciliatory.

The senior special assistant said that as the next election approached scheduled for March 9, APC should as a party and as a government, look at the areas, the pitfalls and address them so that there would be peaceful election.

He urged all those going for the election, campaigning, the governorship candidates and the House of Assembly candidates to maintain peace better than was maintained in the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

“This election is closer to the people; closer to the grassroots and tempers are likely to be higher, so they should measure their campaign actions and speeches.

“The security agencies did well; they should maintain the tempo as they did so that their neutrality will be sustained; the police, the Army, NSCDC and all other security agencies should maintain absolute neutrality in that exercise.

“They should sustain the tempo so that the credibility that has been given to this election by the monitors and the international community should be sustained,” he said.

He implored the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which lost the presidential election, to also be measured in their statements, reactions and their decisions.

Enang said that whatever grievance PDP had should be pursued through the appropriate constitutional channel.