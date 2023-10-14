ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sparking high tension cables electrocute 8 persons in Jos, killing 6

News Agency Of Nigeria

Odidi blamed the incident on erratic power, supplied by the JED only at night.

Sparking high tension cables electrocute 8 persons in Jos, killing 6
Sparking high tension cables electrocute 8 persons in Jos, killing 6

Recommended articles

The faulty line emitted sparks and electrocuted the victims in the various homes at about 3 a.m., just as it razed houses and shops in the community.

Istifanu John, Sole Administrator of the Jos North Local Government Council, who visited the scene, described it as very unfortunate.

He said the accident inflicted other losses on the state and called on the JED to fix all faults that might have triggered the nightmare.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is pathetic because it is an avoidable situation.

“Those that lost their lives didn’t go anywhere to look for trouble; they died in their homes.

“As a government, we are pained by this development.

“We call on JED to ensure that all faulty power sources are fixed to avoid this monumental loss in the future,’’ he said.

John condoled with the bereaved families and called on residents to be wary about their use of electric appliances.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his remarks, spokesman of the traders association in the community, Solomon Odidi, said seven shops were razed.

Odidi blamed the incident on erratic power, supplied by the JED only at night.

He commended the Plateau Fire Service for its timely response, which he said minimised the number of casualties and staved further damages.

Odidi appealed to the government to support the bereaved families and those whose properties were destroyed in the accident.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Stamp out economic saboteurs – Lagbaja charges troops

Stamp out economic saboteurs – Lagbaja charges troops

No ransom paid to secure release of Nasarawa varsity students, Gov Sule insists

No ransom paid to secure release of Nasarawa varsity students, Gov Sule insists

Google, Kaduna partner to train 5,000 girls on data science

Google, Kaduna partner to train 5,000 girls on data science

Benue gov, Sports minister meet Tinubu

Benue gov, Sports minister meet Tinubu

Sparking high tension cables electrocute 8 persons in Jos, killing 6

Sparking high tension cables electrocute 8 persons in Jos, killing 6

Security challenge is INEC's major concern in Kogi governorship poll - Yakubu

Security challenge is INEC's major concern in Kogi governorship poll - Yakubu

NUC disowns NBTE programme claiming to upgrade HND to BSc status

NUC disowns NBTE programme claiming to upgrade HND to BSc status

Reps urge FG to declare state of emergency in health sector

Reps urge FG to declare state of emergency in health sector

Southeast loses about ₦13bn in transport sector on every sit-at-home day - Kalu

Southeast loses about ₦13bn in transport sector on every sit-at-home day - Kalu

Pulse Sports

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

Sunday Igboho regains freedom after 2 years of trial in Benin Republic

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC boss [Punch]

10 things to know about Ola Olukoyede, the new EFCC Chairman

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC Chairman. [NTA]

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints new EFCC Chairman 4 months after suspending Bawa

10 FG infrastructures in Lagos State [icirnigeria]

10 FG infrastructures in Lagos State