Sparking high tension cables electrocute 8 persons in Jos, killing 6

The faulty line emitted sparks and electrocuted the victims in the various homes at about 3 a.m., just as it razed houses and shops in the community.

Istifanu John, Sole Administrator of the Jos North Local Government Council, who visited the scene, described it as very unfortunate.

He said the accident inflicted other losses on the state and called on the JED to fix all faults that might have triggered the nightmare.

“This is pathetic because it is an avoidable situation.

“Those that lost their lives didn’t go anywhere to look for trouble; they died in their homes.

“As a government, we are pained by this development.

“We call on JED to ensure that all faulty power sources are fixed to avoid this monumental loss in the future,’’ he said.

John condoled with the bereaved families and called on residents to be wary about their use of electric appliances.

In his remarks, spokesman of the traders association in the community, Solomon Odidi, said seven shops were razed.

Odidi blamed the incident on erratic power, supplied by the JED only at night.

He commended the Plateau Fire Service for its timely response, which he said minimised the number of casualties and staved further damages.