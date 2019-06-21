SPAR, one of Nigeria’s largest supermarket and department store brands in Nigeria has partnered with Realtime International Film Festival for their third edition which will be held across multiple venues from 23rd to 29th June 2019.

The opening ceremony will be held at Film House Leisure Mall, Surulere, Lagos. With the success from previous editions, this festival promises to be bigger and better, and will include 178 movies of various genres from 156 countries. As one of the main features, the event will host the official premiere of four feature films.

SPAR has also sponsored the “Best Film by a Child” award as they demonstrate their desire to encourage youth getting into film production and performing art as a whole.

The festival is expected to attract a whopping 13,000 film lovers and film industry professionals, and will include a large number of retrospectives, film seasons and specialist festivals, all of which help make the program more versatile and exciting than any other cinema in the country.

Speaking to a brand representative from SPAR, he reiterated their passion for youth development and creativity, and are constantly looking for ways to help promote and showcase the abundance of talent in Nigeria. He further added that “In the age we live in, there is a massive desire to express through art, performance, and creativity. We see it all over the world, and believe that Nigeria has some of the best talent in the world in all creative fields. We see this in cinema, in music, sport – it’s something we've always been passionate about as a nation, and is something we must continue to nurture in a way that leads to youth development and creative progress.”

SPAR’s involvement in the event follows a series of community projects, as they continue to demonstrate their ethos to support for the arts, culture, and sport in Nigeria.

