Spanish Govt honours ex- Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Services

Speaking at the ceremony, Ansorena said that the award was a civil recognition by His Majesty, the King of Spain, usually conferred on few individuals who have distinguished themselves in their line of duty.

“This is what we call the order of a civil merit, so its a civil recognition done by His Majesty, the king of Spain and it is given to few people that deserves it and Babandede has been kind and a gentleman and now his an official of the merit order of Spain.

“A couple of days back, I think it was on a Friday I attended a ceremony of recognition of the very good work Babandede has done over 40 years, working with the NIS.

“He was recognised as one of the few Nigerians who have devoted their lives to the service of their country and to fellow citizens, his wife and children are very proud of him and we in Spain are also very proud of his work.

“We have also been working shoulder to shoulder at the international community. We have had more than 50 years of diplomatic relations and I can assure you that the relationship with the formal CG is very important to us, we’ve been working together against human trafficking and the International Organisation for Migration too,” he said.

Ansorena said that the recognition was based on the hard work of Babandede who devoted his life to the service of his country and to strengthen relations with other countries, which was important to the international community.

Speaking after receiving the award, Babandede told NAN that it was an honour done to all Nigerians at home and in Diaspora.

He noted that the award was usually conferred on Spanish citizens who distinguished themselves in the services to their country like the national honours in Nigeria.

“Also it is given to some foreigners who distinguished themselves in the services to humanity and in the good relationships to such country.