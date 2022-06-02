Spain, Nigeria partner to promote sports science, curb doping

The partnership, which was signed in Madrid, the capital of Spain, on Wednesday, June 01, 2022, is aimed at promoting sports science, technology, and medicine while also curbing doping.

The MoU is a sequel to the bilateral agreements reached by Spain and Nigeria during the current state visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the European country.

According to presidency sources, the aims of the agreement for sports cooperation, which was signed by Sunday Dare, minister of youth and sports development, and Miquel Octavi Iceta Lloren, Spain’s minister of culture and sports, are to initiate and build collaboration in sports as well as strengthen the bilateral exchange between both countries on the basis of reciprocity according to their competencies and mutual benefits in sports.

President Muhammadu Buhari had departed Abuja for Madrid, Spain on a State Visit at the invitation of the Spanish President, Pedro Sanchez alongside Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare and the Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora.