RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Spain, Nigeria partner to promote sports science, curb doping

Authors:

Ima Elijah

The MoU is a sequel to the bilateral agreements reached by Spain and Nigeria

President Buhari vists King of Spain
President Buhari vists King of Spain

The ministry of culture and sports of Spain and the ministry of sports development of Nigeria have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote relationships, cooperation, and collaboration in sports.

Recommended articles

The partnership, which was signed in Madrid, the capital of Spain, on Wednesday, June 01, 2022, is aimed at promoting sports science, technology, and medicine while also curbing doping.

The MoU is a sequel to the bilateral agreements reached by Spain and Nigeria during the current state visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the European country.

According to presidency sources, the aims of the agreement for sports cooperation, which was signed by Sunday Dare, minister of youth and sports development, and Miquel Octavi Iceta Lloren, Spain’s minister of culture and sports, are to initiate and build collaboration in sports as well as strengthen the bilateral exchange between both countries on the basis of reciprocity according to their competencies and mutual benefits in sports.

President Muhammadu Buhari had departed Abuja for Madrid, Spain on a State Visit at the invitation of the Spanish President, Pedro Sanchez alongside Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare and the Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora.

Earlier today, the president met with His Majesty, King Filipe VI at the Zarzuela Palace, Madrid.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Spain, Nigeria partner to promote sports science, curb doping

Spain, Nigeria partner to promote sports science, curb doping

EFCC releases suspended Accountant General on bail

EFCC releases suspended Accountant General on bail

2023: INEC tasks council chairmen, other stakeholders on PVCs collection

2023: INEC tasks council chairmen, other stakeholders on PVCs collection

Ordinary President crowdfunds N18 billion for ASUU

Ordinary President crowdfunds N18 billion for ASUU

Borno cultivated 30,000 hectares of rice farm – Zulum

Borno cultivated 30,000 hectares of rice farm – Zulum

PDP delegate donates N12m he received from presidential aspirants

PDP delegate donates N12m he received from presidential aspirants

Okada Ban: Lekki residents call for sustainability

Okada Ban: Lekki residents call for sustainability

President Buhari meets with King of Spain

President Buhari meets with King of Spain

APC presidential primary: Gov. Yahaya to chair APC budget committee

APC presidential primary: Gov. Yahaya to chair APC budget committee

Trending

Abba Kyari escapes murder in Kuje prison

Abba Kyari

‘Okada’ ban: LAGFERRY deploys more boats, increases daily trips

Okada ban in lagos

IPOB denies killing of pregnant northern woman, identifies killers

IPOB members flying a Biafran flag (Sahara Reporters)

Dambazau defects from APC, says it’s time to move on

The Minister of Interior, Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (Rtd)