Nigerians have taken to twitter to demand the protection of investigative journalist, Fisayo Soyombo, as indication emerged that he may be arrested after uncovering the criminal activities often time perpetrated by police officials.

Soyombo had gone undercover to track corruption in the country's criminal justice system, which led him to spending two weeks in detention — five days in a police cell and eight days as an inmate in Ikoyi Prison.

In order to experience and present to the public the depth of corruption in Nigerian police cells and prisons, Soyombo — adopting a fictitious name, Ojo Olajumoke — feigned an offence for which he was arrested and detained in police custody, arraigned in court and eventually remanded in prison.

Mayowa Tijani speaks on Fisayo Soyombo's planned arrest. [TheCable]

Soyombo's account of his experience with the police, exposed the illegal activities from the moment he was arrested by the police, to the point of his release from prison. The award-winning journalist uncovers drug abuse, sodomy, bribery, amongst other criminal activities in Ikoyi Prisons.

An emerging report, however, has it that the investigative journalist who was scheduled to speak at a workshop on fake news, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, is to be arrested at the venue of the event.

Pulse learnt that due to the reported arrest threat, Soyombo would not be able to be part of the panel discussion as he pulled out of the event already.

In a chitchat with Mayowa Tijani, a close associate of Soyombo, it was gathered that plans to get him arrested was after the second part of his (Soyombo's) investigative series was published.

According to Tijani, Soyombo was at TVC on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, where he spoke about the investigation, and was later at Goethe Institute the same day, where he spoke extensively on the report.

Tijani made known that he alongside Soyombo were to have the second part of the Goethe conference today (Wednesday, October 22, 2019), but may not be to attend.

"Due to the tip-off I do not think he feels safe enough to attend," Tijani said.

Nigerians reaction to the reported planned arrest

The reported planned arrest on Soyombo has attracted reactions from media stakeholders, who are seeking for his safety.