ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Soyinka says there was a plan to cancel 2023 presidential election

Bayo Wahab

Soyinka also said there was a conspiracy to make sure the election did not hold.

Prof Wole Soyinka the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1986. (PremiumTimes)
Prof Wole Soyinka the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1986. (PremiumTimes)

Recommended articles

The playwright said history almost repeated itself during the election period because according to him, some people planned to cancel the election like General Ibrahim Babangida did in 1993.

Soyinka while speaking on Channels Television on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, said in the first place, there was a conspiracy to make sure the election did not hold.

He said, “I am alleging that there was a conspiracy from the very beginning before the election to make sure the elections did not take place or that even if the voting did take place, that everything be reverted to what happened under Babangida.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When we all just woke up and discovered that even though the results have been calculated, even though the results were in possession of international bodies, including monitoring embassies and so on, even if we had the results directly, it was suddenly annulled.”

He added, “It was no longer a contest between individuals, it was now a contest between the so-called interim political party and democracy.”

On the post-election comment by Datti Baba-Ahmed, the vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Soyinka slammed the politician describing the comment as “disgraceful and menacing.”

Baba-Ahmed had asked the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kayode Ariwoola, not to swear in Bola Tinubu, the winner of the presidential election as duly elected president of the country.

“At that interview by Datti, that disgraceful and menacing interview, was for me the ultimate signal because this was somebody calling for the rubbishing of a structure he profited to ever become a governor,” the playwright said.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Soyinka says there was a plan to cancel 2023 presidential election

Soyinka says there was a plan to cancel 2023 presidential election

Ibadan explosion victims responding to treatment, some in critical conditions

Ibadan explosion victims responding to treatment, some in critical conditions

Bauchi APC optimistic of winning 2027 election amid Supreme Court setback

Bauchi APC optimistic of winning 2027 election amid Supreme Court setback

Office buildings, structures within Oyo Govt secretariat destroyed by Ibadan explosion

Office buildings, structures within Oyo Govt secretariat destroyed by Ibadan explosion

15 people rescued so far from rubbles of Ibadan explosion

15 people rescued so far from rubbles of Ibadan explosion

Sowore raises questions on Ibadan explosion and Makinde’s claim about illegal miners

Sowore raises questions on Ibadan explosion and Makinde’s claim about illegal miners

Oyo Government confirms 2 dead, 77 injured in Ibadan explosion tragedy

Oyo Government confirms 2 dead, 77 injured in Ibadan explosion tragedy

Insecurity issues spark Twitter clash between Bashir Ahmad and Seyi Law

Insecurity issues spark Twitter clash between Bashir Ahmad and Seyi Law

Abia records 3 suspected measles cases, implements preventive measures

Abia records 3 suspected measles cases, implements preventive measures

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

Karim Benzema: Al Ittihad star spotted cozying up with ex-wife months after converting girlfriend to Islam

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

We Be Dia Fada - DStv confirms AFCON2023 broadcast to rescue football-crazy Nigerians

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia. [Twitter:@Alialization]

Benue govt to construct 2 overhead bridges in Makurdi

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State. [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

PSC Commissioner urges Gov Otti to maintain adequate security in the state

DRTS demolishes shops, eateries, illegal structures in taxi ranks in Abuja [NAN]

DRTS demolishes shops, eateries, illegal structures in taxi ranks in Abuja

We're proud of our judiciary - Kano residents laud Supreme Court verdict [Daily Trust]

We're proud of our judiciary - Kano residents celebrate Supreme Court verdict