Soyinka says Obasanjo gave out oil blocs for sex

Nobel Laureate Prof Wole Soyinka has accused Obasanjo of awarding oil blocs in exchange for sex, during his spell as president.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Soyinka and Obasanjo are sworn enemies (PM News)

Nobel Laureate Prof Wole Soyinka has accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo of awarding oil blocs in exchange for sex, during his stint as Nigeria’s president from 1999 to 2007.

Soyinka made the allegation during his Interventions VIII series, titled ‘Quis Custodiet Ipsos Custodes?’ Gani’s Unfinished Business, in Lagos.

 “I now challenge you (Obasanjo) to search your soul, very deeply, and swear to this nation that you never awarded oil blocs in return for sexual gratification,” Soyinka said, noting that Obasanjo should know he doesn’t make accusations lightly and that he despises snide insinuations.

“I do not make accusations lightly and I despise snide insinuations. I believe you know me well enough. And I am no prude, I am not a hypocrite of sexual desire, nor am I interested in the seamy side of power. Take your time, think deeply and remember that each day brings you closer and closer to your Maker and the Day of Judgment-going by your own professions”, Soyinka said.

Soyinka added that in a world where sex-for-grades in institutions of higher learning have now become the norm, Obasanjo’s sex-for-oil-blocs practice, takes the cake.

According to the Nobel Laureate, even when Donald Trump and Bill Clinton were accused of sexual misconduct, no one ever accused them of using their nation’s assets for a romp.

“If I denounce you (Obasanjo) as a degenerate in need of help, remember that I do not require fiction,” Soyinka said.

“Verifiable truth is solemnly at my disposal. I do not concoct a thousand snipers for a thousand listed enemies of governance--one of the most impudent egregious fantasies ever manufactured by a former ruler, simply to destroy a successor and persuade oneself that one is a maker and breaker of governments.”

Feuding  neighbours

Obasanjo and Soyinka who hail from Nigeria’s Southwest State of Ogun, are sworn enemies who never miss the opportunity to attack the other. Soyinka often calls Obasanjo a hypocrite.

Obasanjo’s spokesperson, Kehinde Akinyemi, wasn’t immediately available for a reaction, even though an aide in Obasanjo's office told Pulse that a press statement is being prepared.

