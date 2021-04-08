Soyinka described late Odumakin as a persistent and brave fighter.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late Odumakin, 59, died on Friday after battling with respiratory problems occasioned by COVID-19 complications.

In the condolence register, Soyinka said: “Farewell to a doughy fighter”.

Dimeji Bankole, former Speaker of House of Representatives, wife of the late Afenifere Spokesman, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin and Prince Bisi Olatilo. [NAN]

Similarly, a former Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr Dimeji Bankole, said late Odumakin struggled for human rights and lived till end.

“Thank you for everything and rest in peace,” he prayed.

According to a veteran Nigerian broadcaster, Mr Bisi Olatilo, “Odumakin left the way strong people leave.”

NAN reports that Soyinka and others were all received by his widow, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, also rights campaigner and president, Women Arise.