Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, showed up in court for SaharaReporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

The show of support arrived on a day prosecution counsel, Kayode Alilu, informed the court that the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) has taken over the prosecution of the case and has filed fresh and amended charges against Sowore.

Sowore was arrested in August 2019 by the Department of State Services (DSS) and has been standing trial for offences bordering on alleged treasonable felony, fraud, money laundering and cyber-stalking.

After immense pressure, the federal government obeyed a bail order issued by the court and set Sowore free in December.

Soyinka in court to show Sowore support (TheCable)

Former Senator Shehu Sani was at the Federal High Court, Abuja, as well, to provide support for Sowore who was a candidate in the 2019 presidential election alongside incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.

A revolution call

Sowore was arrested after he called for a revolution that would sack President Buhari and the current security framework in Nigeria, from their offices.

He’s pleaded not guilty to the charges, insisting that his arrest and prosecution are attempts by the state to silence him and stop him from pressing for good governance.

During the resumption of trial on Wednesday, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu ordered the prosecution led by Attorney General Abubakar Malami to pay the sum of N200, 000 to the defendants for attempting to delay the trial; and adjourned hearing to February 13, 2020.