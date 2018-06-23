Pulse.ng logo
Soyinka: ‘I’ll expose Obasanjo as the hypocrite he is’

  • Published:
Soyinka promises to expose Obasanjo as a hypocrite
Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has threatened to expose former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo as the nation’s biggest hypocrite.

Soyinka was speaking on the night of Friday, June 22, 2018, at a gala dinner and award ceremony put together by the International Press Institute (IPI) in Abuja.

Soyinka took on Obasanjo, an arch enemy of his, after a participant asked him why he has remained a constant critic of Sani Abacha, long after the dictator’s death.

Soyinka responded by saying he isn’t particular about any former leader, before singling out Obasanjo with whom he has sparred on numerous occasions in the past.

“Obasanjo is the most hypocritical leader this nation has ever produced,” Soyinka said.

“Obasanjo has crossed the red line… I will launch a publication to expose him at Freedom Park in Lagos on July 3.”

Obasanjo Vs Soyinka wars

Obasanjo and Soyinka can’t stand themselves, even though they both hail from Ogun State in South West Nigeria.

play Obasanjo and Soyinka aren't the best of friends (The Nation)

 

When it looked like things were cooling off between them, Obasanjo tore Soyinka apart in his book, My Watch, when he referred to Soyinka as a Guinea Fowl hunter who knows nothing about politics.

“For Wole, no one can be good, nor can anything be spot-on politically except that which emanates from him or is ordained by him. His friends and loved ones will always be right and correct, no matter what they do or fail to do. He is surely a better wine connoisseur and a more successful aparo (guinea fowl) hunter than a political critic,” Obasanjo wrote in his book.

Obasanjo has criticised every other president after him through public letters. The Ota farmer is currently in the black books of incumbent Nigerian President Buhari after he wrote a letter that was very critical of the president before following that with series of public attacks on Buhari.

