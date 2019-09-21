Former presidential candidate in the last general election, Oby Ezekwesili has tackled the Federal Government over continued detention of Omoyele Sowore and the charges against him.

48 days after Sowore was arrested by men of the Department of State Service, the Federal Government charged him with treason and money laundering.

The former Presidential Candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 election was also accused of granting an interview that caused an insult to the person of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Reacting to the charges, Ezekwesili said the Federal Government and President Muhammadu Buhari unconstitutionally and unlawfully detained Sowore because he challenged their incompetence and bad leadership.

The former Minister of Education in a series of tweet on Sunday, September 21, 2019, added that the level of incompetence in Buhari’s government is too costly and unsustainable.

She said the government may think they the publisher of Sahara Reporters has been caged by charging him with treason, noting that no one regardless of their position is given the right to shut down voices like Sowore for daring to disagree.

It would be recalled that on Saturday, August 3, 2019, men of the Department of State Security invaded Sowore's house to arrest him. The activist was arrested two days before his planned nationwide protest tagged #RevolutionNow.