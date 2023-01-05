Sowore says FG punishing Nigerians with fuel subsidy removal

The AAC presidential flag-bearer expressed this view while appearing on an Arise Television programme on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

Responding to questions on his position on fuel subsidy removal, Sowore argued that Nigerians shouldn't be paying for fuel, adding that it should be their right.

When asked if he would retain the subsidy policy despite the deficit budget that might accrue, he stated subsidy should not be removed, insisting that the policy is only benefitting the rich.

Sowore also alleged that a good number of the companies involved in the subsidy removal in Nigeria were “scammers.”

Sowore' words: “Every country in the world was giving the best to their citizens. Norway has some of the best welfare for its citizens. Like free education, free healthcare. Nigeria is the only country at this level of oil producing stage that is punishing its citizens with the lie of oil subsidy. What has not happened is to have a leadership in place that can check the fraud.”

“They’ve been proven to be scammers,” he said, adding that many of them were facing international sanctions especially those in Switzerland and other places. “They have been made to pay huge fines to the United States Government when they are not even doing the kind of businesses they are doing in Nigeria.

“Even when you remove the subsidy, they will figure out a strategy again to come back and say they need more. They are holding the country by the jugular until their hands are being removed and have the country control the resources.”

Sowore vows to restructure NNPC: The AAC presidential candidate also vowed to nationalise the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to follow up on the subsidy policy.

Sowore's words: “What they parade as subsidy is how the economic cabals in the system have figured out how to get themselves paid for a job not done. Former president, Goodluck Jonathan’s administration was forced to find out that those who were collecting subsidy were not delivering fuel to Nigeria.

“Those of us who have that experience on the lies that have been told to cover up subsidy know it’s a lie that is being told from time to time,” he added.

Sowore suggests a way forward: While proposing the way forward, Sowore said the government should prioritise fixing its refineries rather than investing in private refineries like that of Dangote in Lagos.

Sowore's words: “According to the government, the only product that is subsidised is petrol. Even though diesel, kerosene, and aviation fuel are not subsidised, there is no effect as to any benefit from it. Not only that they can’t be found daily, but their prices also keep fluctuating.

“If subsidy is removed without any plan to support the poor people of the country that means petrol will go to N1000 and people who are being paid N30,000 minimum wage wouldn’t be able to survive.