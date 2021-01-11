Sahara Reporters publisher and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has been granted bail in the sum of N20million by a magistrate court sitting in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja.

Sowore and four others were arrested on new year's eve--December 31, 2020--for planning to stage crossover protests against the Muhammadu Buhari administration from social media platforms.

The others who were arrested and granted bail alongside Sowore are Peter Williams, Sanyaolu Juwon, Emmanuel Bulus and Damilare Adenola.

They were arraigned on three charges of criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, and attempting to incite the public.

They were remanded at the Kuje correctional centre on January 4, 2021 before being taken to the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCIID) after Sowore complained of poor treatment at Kuje.

Sowore at the Magistrates court in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja (ChannelsTV)

United States-based Sowore has always had trouble with the law in his home country in recent times.

In 2019, Sowore spent over 100 days in detention after staging 'Revolution Now' protests across the country.

He was slapped with seven charges bordering on alleged conspiracy to commit treason, money laundering and insulting the president, on that occasion.

He was still serving bail conditions for his 2019 arrest when he got into fresh trouble on new year's eve.