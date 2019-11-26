Yusuf Bichi, the Director-General (DG) of the Department of State Services (DSS), may be jailed should Omoyele Sowore, the convener of #RevolutionNow Movement, and Olawale Bakare, an activist, remain in DSS custody.

Warning the DSS under the leadership of Bichi on Monday, November 25, 2019, the judge, Ijeoma Ojukwu threatened to jail the state police DG if he fails to comply with the directive of the court.

Omoyele Sowore has been in DSS custody for about four months over a planned nationwide protest. [Twitter/@YeleSowore]

It was learnt that the judge had previously issued a “notice of consequences of disobedience of court order” otherwise known as form 48 on the DSS.

“Take notice that unless you obey the direction contained in the order of the federal high court of Justice, Abuja made on the 6th November 2019, which ordered you to release the defendants/applicants in suit no: FHC/ABJ/CR/235/2019 forthwith, you will be guilty of contempt of court and will be liable to be committed to prison,” the notice read.

The notice added, “A copy of the said order of court earlier served on you is hereby annexed for your on the spot reference.

“This court has been informed that even as at today, Tuesday the 12th November 2019 you are yet to comply with the lawful order of the Federal High Court by refusing to release the defendants/applicants namely: Omoyele Stephen Sowore and Olawale Adebayo Bakare (Mandate) in your custody.

“You are hereby directed to comply with the court order forthwith or you will be guilty of contempt of court.”

Sowore has been in the custody of the secret police since his arrest on August 3.

He was arrested for calling for nationwide protests, tagged RevolutionNow, against the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

The DSS accused the Sahara Reporters founder of plotting with foreign interests to overthrow the Buhari government that was re-elected in February.

Despite court orders to release Sowore, the DSS has failed to obey, based on a claim that he may be knocked down by a vehicle.