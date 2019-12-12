Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, December 12, 2019, stated that Nigeria is not answerable to the United States (US), European Union (EU), and the United Kingdom (UK) on matters concerning human rights abuses.

Reacting to reports from the EU, UK and the US on Nigeria having a high record of human rights abuses, and the invasion of the Federal High Court in Abuja by men of the Department of State Services (DSS) who arrested the #RevolutionNow convener, Omoyele Sowore, Adesina said Nigeria is a sovereign country.

The presidency has faced criticism on a global scale following the re-arrest of Omoyele Sowore, despite multiple court orders to have him released. [Punch]

“We are not answerable to the US, the UK or the EU. We are Nigeria, a sovereign country,” the presidential spokesperson was quoted as saying while speaking on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme.

Adesina also stressed that the likes of the US, UK, and EU have their internal issues.

He added, “Those countries and entities have issues of their own. Let them deal with their issues. Let Nigeria also deal with her internal issues. We are not answerable to them. If the perception is not right, why do you need to get worried? The perception is not right.

“It doesn’t get anybody worried. The president knows the truth about what is happening in the country, so no need for any worries or agitation.”

Responding to the 14-day ultimatum given to the federal government by civil society groups, and an explosive editorial by Punch Newspaper, Adesina said the president is not bothered.

The president's spokesperson added that the ultimatum and the Punch opinion isn’t the mind of the majority.

Adesina stressed, “But the question is who are these people and how many are they among about 200 million people? Who are they?” he asked. “A tiny but vocal minority who will always complain. If they mistakenly get to heaven, they will complain about the conditions in heaven.

“So why do you worry yourself about those set of people? When you talk of the media, you are speaking as if there is a unanimity among them. No, you have a minimum of 15 major newspapers in the country and you have other smaller ones, 100 of them.

“There is no unanimity that there is repression in the land, disregard of the rule of law. So, if one of them comes out to say that, it is just an opinion. It has a right to it, nobody will begrudge them.

“How many people do they amount to? We can’t begin to take the minority to represent the majority."

The presidency has come under intense attack following the re-attest of Sowore, with critics referring to the Buhari-led administration as an autocratic one.