RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders urge communities to defend their land against terrorists

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association (SKCLA), on Saturday called on people in the area to protect their communities from being taken over by bandits and terrorists.

Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders urge communities to defend their land against terrorists.
Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders urge communities to defend their land against terrorists.

SKCLA made the call in a communique read by its Chairman, Apostle Emmanuel Kure, at the 20th annual Southern Kaduna Prayer Summit in Kafanchan.

Recommended articles

“The Association observed that Southern Kaduna was under siege and held a meeting.

“The meeting called on the people of Southern Kaduna to rise and protect their God-given land from those who want to take their ancestral land by force.

“This is so as they have no other place they can call home.

“Southern Kaduna has no new land to go to, and so this one must be protected by all means, that is economically, socially, spiritually and politically.

“The people must by all means prevent a take over of the land by bandits and terrorists,” he added.

The group commended the efforts of the security agencies in the fight against insurgency but urged them to do more.

It emphasised the need for the youth to respect constituted authorities of their communities.

It also called on all Fulanis who had been living in peace in their previous settlements in Southern Kaduna to return and work with the locals to keep the peace in the land.

SCKLA, however, decried the inclusion of Fulani leaders known as Ardos in the composition of the traditional councils of Chiefdoms in the area as other tribes, it said, were not part of the emirate traditional councils in the north.

“Ardos have no business in the composition of the traditional councils.

“In other parts of the north, from Kano to Sokoto, other tribes are not part of their emirate traditional councils.

"They are only invited to special meetings to be given instructions to pass to their people."

SCKLA alluded the fact that the problem of Southern Kaduna lied more on the economic backwardness of the people.

It therefore called on the wealthy sons and daughters of the land to build industries in the zone to process local resources like ginger, mango, oranges and tourism site.

The Association enjoined church leaders to encourage members to join political parties, to bring Christian values and morals to governance.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Breaking: Tambuwal drops out of PDP presidential race, endorses Atiku

Breaking: Tambuwal drops out of PDP presidential race, endorses Atiku

How poor, out-of-school children gain education with N100 in the FCT

How poor, out-of-school children gain education with N100 in the FCT

Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders urge communities to defend their land against terrorists

Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders urge communities to defend their land against terrorists

Group tackles INEC over extension of party primaries’ deadline

Group tackles INEC over extension of party primaries’ deadline

Respect peoples’ choices at the polls - Buhari

Respect peoples’ choices at the polls - Buhari

APC postpones Abia Central Senatorial primary, as Nwogu withdraws

APC postpones Abia Central Senatorial primary, as Nwogu withdraws

Former Deputy Gov defeats Obanikoro to pick APC ticket for Lagos West

Former Deputy Gov defeats Obanikoro to pick APC ticket for Lagos West

PDP primaries: Bala Mohammed says he won't step down for anybody

PDP primaries: Bala Mohammed says he won't step down for anybody

Governor Akeredolu's wife thrown out of APC secretariat in Imo

Governor Akeredolu's wife thrown out of APC secretariat in Imo

Trending

Rubber producers present life crocodile to Obasanjo, say they can’t give him money

Rubber producers present life crocodile to Obasanjo, say they can't give him money (Daily Trust)

IPOB kills woman, 4 kids, 6 other northerners in Anambra

Protesting IPOB members

Rampaging youths burn houses, injure pastor over 'blasphemy' in Bauchi

Illustrative photo of irate youth [sundiatapost]

Terrorists threaten to starve and kill kidnapped Abuja-Kaduna train passengers

Abducted Abuja Kaduna train passengers. (TheNation)