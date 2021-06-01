Southeast Governors call for probe into Gulak’s death

The forum described the murder of Gulak, in Owerri, Imo, as a national catastrophe.

“It is with a rude shock that we received the news of the unfortunate death of Alhaji Ahmed Gulak in the hands of the senseless gunmen.

”We, on behalf of the people of South East, condemn the act highly and we charge security agencies to immediately deploy their officers and men to arrest the perpetrators and make them face justice, we, however, pray to God to grant the deceased rest in eternity”.

The governors condoled the Gulak’s family, the Adamawa Government and Nigerians in general.

“We assure our fellow northern governors of our commitment to unravel all masterminds of the act.