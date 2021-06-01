RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Southeast Governors call for probe into Gulak’s death

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The South East Governors’ forum has urged security agencies to immediately arrest those responsible for the murder of Alhaji Ahmed Gulak, an APC Chieftain.

Ahmed Gulak was shot dead in Imo state by gunmen (Vanguard)
Ahmed-Gulak who shot dead in Imo state by gunmen (Vanguard) Pulse Nigeria

This is contained in a statement issued by the Chairman of the forum and Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi on Tuesday after a virtual meeting on the security situation in the zone.

Recommended articles

The forum described the murder of Gulak, in Owerri, Imo, as a national catastrophe.

It is with a rude shock that we received the news of the unfortunate death of Alhaji Ahmed Gulak in the hands of the senseless gunmen.

”We, on behalf of the people of South East, condemn the act highly and we charge security agencies to immediately deploy their officers and men to arrest the perpetrators and make them face justice, we, however, pray to God to grant the deceased rest in eternity”.

The governors condoled the Gulak’s family, the Adamawa Government and Nigerians in general.

“We assure our fellow northern governors of our commitment to unravel all masterminds of the act.

“The forum urges the public to exercise restraint and allow security agencies continue with their investigations while assuring that all those involved in the act will be brought to justice,” the forum said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari and the fear of another coup, war in Nigeria [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Shatta Wale and Nima boys allegedly attack contractors for not letting him pass (VIDEO)

How gunmen who killed Jonathan's ex-aide Gulak were gunned down

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Gunmen kill ex-Enugu High Court Judge Nnaji after dragging him from car

'Simi gave birth to herself'-Simi and Adekunle Gold stun Twitter as they reveal the face of her look-alike daughter for the first time

Gunmen kill 1, abduct 200 Islamiyya students in Niger

Police say Gulak left hotel without security escort

Adekunle Gold and Simi celebrate daughter as she turns 1