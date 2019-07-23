Governors in the South West Zone on Monday rose from a meeting in Akure pledging a new security architecture that would address the security challenges in the region.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the meeting, Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on behalf of other governors said the meeting was to deliberate extensively on the technical committee report arising from last month’s summit in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting, which lasted for about three hours, was attended by Gov. Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Gov. Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Gov. Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), and Benedict Alabi, the Deputy Governor of Osun.

The governor said that immediate steps would be taken on some key areas as contained in the technical committee report submitted to the governors after the summit.

“Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission is going back to do some work for us, and thereafter, we will all implement it and ensure that there is security of lives and properties in western Nigeria.

ALSO READ: Be more practical about security issues, Lawmaker urges South-West Governors

”We are assuring our people that we are prepared and determined to deal ruthlessly with anyone found within the South West region perpetrating any criminal act.

“This is what we want to assure our people, but the details of what we are going to do is not what will be disclosed in the open now.

“We want the people concerned to only just wake up to see the action,” he said.