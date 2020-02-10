Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi, the Chairman of the forum, disclosed this on Sunday in Enugu while briefing newsmen after a meeting.

Umahi said that the forum had on July 28, 2019, formed the South East Joint Security Forum and inaugurated a committee to work out the modalities on Aug. 31, same year.

He said the forum had been briefed by the committee and was satisfied with the progress so far made in that regard.

“We took briefing from the committee and are satisfied with all arrangements that will lead to South East State Houses of Assembly enacting a law to back up the programme.

“We have written the Federal Government in this regard and at the appropriate time we shall be inviting them to note the details of the programme,” he said.

Umahi assured the people of the region of their security as the respective state governments had put in place adequate security measures to safeguard them.

The SEGF chairman said the forum was satisfied with the extent and quality of rehabilitation work at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, and the Second Niger Bridge.

He, however, expressed concern on the slow pace of work at the Aba-Port Harcourt section of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

He added that the forum was appreciative of the commitment of the federal government in upgrading dilapidated infrastructures in the region.