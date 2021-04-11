Governors of South-Eastern states have announced the establishment of a security outfit for the region.

The governors announced the outfit codenamed Ebube Agu in a communique issued after a meeting held in Owerri on Sunday, April 11, 2021.

The communique reads, “The meeting resolved to maintain a joint security vigilante for the South East otherwise known as Ebube Agu.

“The meeting appreciated the formation of South East joint security outfit codenamed Ebubeagu. Headquarters in Enugu to coordinate our vigilante in the South East.”