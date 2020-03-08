Ramaphosa is the chairman of the council which comprises local and international economic experts.

The former Nigeria's Minister of Finance, Okonjo-Iweala is the present Board Chair of GAVI, present Board Chair ARCapacity.

Okonjo-Iweala on Saturday, shared pictures she captioned: “With President Ramaphosa, members of cabinet, and members of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council in Pretoria discussing sources of growth for the South African economy and win-win economic interactions with the continent.”

South African President appoints Okonjo-Iweala member, Economic Advisory Council (dailypost)

The council was established to ensure greater coherence and consistency in the implementation of economic policy.

ALSO READ: Get the latest updates on the Coronavirus in Nigeria

It is expected to ensure that government and South Africa is better equipped to respond to changing economic circumstances.

The council will advise the president and government more broadly, facilitating the development and implementation of economic policies that spur inclusive growth.