The South African government has warned its citizens currently in Nigeria to tread carefully in light of ongoing flared tensions between South Africa and Nigeria.

South African mobs had launched attacks on foreigners, including Nigerians, and looted and burnt their places of business in suburbs of Johannesburg and surrounding areas on Sunday, September 1, 2019, and Monday, September 2.

The attacks have angered many Nigerians who have called for a boycott of South African businesses operating in Nigeria.

Mobs attacked and looted Shoprite, MTN and PEP, all South African-owned businesses on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the South African embassy in Lagos has been forced to temporarily shut down operations amid threats.

While speaking during an interview with eNCA, a South African television news network, on Thursday, the spokesperson of South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation, Lunga Ngqengelele, said the Nigerian government made assurances of protection of South African businesses in Nigeria.

However, he said the South African government continues to work with its citizens in Nigeria to ensure their safety in the country.

"We are asking them to try and really make sure they're safe and whenever they have these uprisings, they should not be seen around them.

"We're doing our best through our mission in Lagos that they must contact them and be able to get more information in terms of which areas this is happening.

"In that way, we hope that they'll all be safe until their return to South Africa, for those who are coming back," he said.

The Shoprite Group said some of its stores in Nigeria, South Africa, and Zambia could not open for business on Wednesday due to protests and extensive damage done to them.

MTN also announced on Wednesday that all its stores and service centres will be closed until further notice after it suffered attacks in Lagos, Oyo and Akwa-Ibom states.

Late on Wednesday, Nigeria's Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, ordered water-tight security around embassies, foreign missions, foreigners and their businesses within the country.

The Police Force also disclosed that a total of 125 suspects were arrested in connection with the lootings and are being investigated for stealing, malicious damage, arson and disturbance of public peace.

"Miscreants and criminally-minded people who masquerade as genuine protesters are therefore warned to stay-off the streets of Nigeria as the Force will not hesitate to bring to bear the full weight of the law on any such law breaker," Force spokesperson, DCP Frank Mba, said.

South African/Nigerian relationship strained

Even though South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the attacks and called for unity, he's been walking a diplomatic tightrope with many countries, especially Nigeria.

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday sent an unnamed special envoy to Ramaphosa to register his concerns over the attacks.

The Nigerian government also withdrew its participation from the World Economic Forum (WEF) hosted in South Africa. The summit started on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also announced on Wednesday that it'll commence the evacuation of Nigerians who are willing to leave South Africa and return to Nigeria.

The evacuation, completely free of charge, will commence on Friday, September 6.

"Interested Nigerians are therefore advised to liaise with the High Commission of Nigeria in Pretoria and the Consulate General of Nigeria in Johannesburg for further necessary arrangement," ministry spokesperson, Ferdinand Nwonye, said in a statement.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) announced on Wednesday it has arrested a total of 289 suspects since Sunday in connection to several incidents of public violence and looting.