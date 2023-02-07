ADVERTISEMENT
7 ways the government can end the menace of soot in Port Harcourt

Residents of Port Harcourt are hopeful for a swift end to the environmental, economic and health crisis.

A man holds out his soot covered hand to illustrate how much soot covered the bonnet of his car in Port Harcourt
The overbearing nature of the issue and its resultant pollution, visibility distortion and related health effects have led to heightened concerns and understandable anxiety in Port Harcourt, and across Nigeria.

Professionals and residents have had more than enough and are speaking out for the government's intervention to put an end to the menace once and for all.

From awareness campaigns to protests and the recent launch of a life expectancy calculator, SootCity, Nigerians are putting forward initiatives to nudge the government into action.

Through the use of data gathered from years of research across multiple countries, and bodies like the United Nations, World Health Organisation and Umweltbundesamt - the German Environment Agency, SootCity accurately determines the life expectancy of each user and with their consent make them public to raise awareness and jolt the government into action.

With direct letters written to the three senators from Rivers state through the website, SootCity aims to proffer solutions to the grave issue. Some of these solutions include:

1. Collaboration of government at all levels with all stakeholders - CSOs, traditional and community leaders, religious groups, youth groups and media organisations through enlightenment campaigns on the need to protect the environment.

2. Identification and containment of pollution sites at the source backed by the banning of illegal and artisanal refining across the state with strict punitive measures in place for all guilty parties.

3. Ensuring that IOCs conduct their businesses in line with international best practices.

4. Restructuring and empowerment of environmental/security agencies with the finance and equipment to implement and enforce environmental laws.

5. Provision of specialised health facilities to cater to victims of identified health hazards of soot, as well as payment of compensation to victims of soot and their families.

6. Empowering the youths with sustainable employment opportunities as a form of

deterrence against crime.

7. Provision of basic social amenities such as constant power supply, good roads, standard education facilities, and health services.

While Nigeria's air quality is expected to be governed by the National Environmental (Air Quality Control) Regulations, 2014, it is clear that nothing is being done to enforce these regulations. With an increase in raised concerns around the issue, residents of Port Harcourt are hopeful for a swift end to the environmental, economic and health crisis.

