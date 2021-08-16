RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

SON donates seized 843 cell phones to DSS

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), on Monday, donated 843 mobile cell phones to Department of State Services (DSS), Kaduna command.

Director, DSS Command, Kaduna State , Mr Idris Koya receiving donated mobile phone from Coordinator, SON, Mr Qasseem Yahaya on Monday. [NAN]
Director, DSS Command, Kaduna State , Mr Idris Koya receiving donated mobile phone from Coordinator, SON, Mr Qasseem Yahaya on Monday. [NAN]

Coordinator of SON in the state, Mr Qasseem Yahaya, said that the mobile cell phones were seized from importers who violated import regulations.

Yahaya said that the Nigerian Police Force, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other security agencies would also benefit from the seized phones to aid their operations.

“The donation is meant to enhance productivity by security agencies. The mobile phones, which we seized from importers who violated import regulations, automatically become government’s property.

“The security situations we are in today made the Director-General of SON, Alhaji Farouk Salim, deem it fit to donate the mobile cell phones to security agencies to enhance their work,’’ Yahaya said.

The DSS Director in the state, Mr Idris Koya, who received the phones, thanked SON for the gesture.

“We appreciate the gesture from SON, as part of their corporate social responsibility. As a security outfit, communication is the bedrock of our operations. So the mobile cell phones naturally fit into our need,’’ Koya said.

