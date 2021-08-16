SON donates seized 843 cell phones to DSS

Yahaya said that the Nigerian Police Force, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other security agencies would also benefit from the seized phones to aid their operations.

“The donation is meant to enhance productivity by security agencies. The mobile phones, which we seized from importers who violated import regulations, automatically become government’s property.

“The security situations we are in today made the Director-General of SON, Alhaji Farouk Salim, deem it fit to donate the mobile cell phones to security agencies to enhance their work,’’ Yahaya said.

The DSS Director in the state, Mr Idris Koya, who received the phones, thanked SON for the gesture.