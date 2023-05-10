The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

SON destroys substandard products worth ₦10m

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Director-General of the organisation urged the society to always inform SON of any products they bought that was not of standard.

Standards Organisation of Nigeria
Standards Organisation of Nigeria

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the substandard products include sugar, flour, brake fluids, toothpaste, red stone gum.

The products were destroyed at Kalibawa village in Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State.

The Director-General of the organisation, Mallam Farouk Salim, while destroying the products, urged the society to always inform SON of any products they bought that was not of standard.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DG, represented by Assistant Director of the organisation, Jibrin Muhammad, said the organisation had followed necessary steps before destruction of the products as enshrined in the act of the organisation.

He urged the general public to support the organisation and make market place free of substandard products.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos govt re-seals 12 Banana Island buildings

Lagos govt re-seals 12 Banana Island buildings

UniJos certifies 20,532 for doctoral, master’s degree, others

UniJos certifies 20,532 for doctoral, master’s degree, others

Lagos govt begins 4-week free anti-rabies vaccination campaign

Lagos govt begins 4-week free anti-rabies vaccination campaign

Ikorodu residents appeal to Lagos govt to fix bad roads

Ikorodu residents appeal to Lagos govt to fix bad roads

SON destroys substandard products worth ₦10m

SON destroys substandard products worth ₦10m

Obi claims those who attacked Pastor Adeboye online are not Obidients

Obi claims those who attacked Pastor Adeboye online are not Obidients

NBA wants to discipline suspended Adamawa REC, set to file petition

NBA wants to discipline suspended Adamawa REC, set to file petition

Obi, Labour Party ask for live telecast of tribunal proceedings against Tinubu

Obi, Labour Party ask for live telecast of tribunal proceedings against Tinubu

LP members drag Bayelsa Govt. to court, for not conducting LG election

LP members drag Bayelsa Govt. to court, for not conducting LG election

Pulse Sports

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ike Ekweremadu and David Nwamini Ukpo.

I'm scared to return to Nigeria - Ekweremadu's victim begs to stay in UK

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his ailing daughter, Sonia. [Vanguard]

I feel guilty for my parents conviction - Ekweremadu's daughter speaks out

President Muhammadu Buhari at the launching of the 1 million bags of rice pyramid in Abuja. [Presidency]

Buhari launches Nigeria Agenda 2050, with 26 days left as president

Jordan Demay was a 17 year old high school football star [The US Sun]

3 Nigerians arrested for sexual exploitation, causing death of American teen