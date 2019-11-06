Of the many smartphones brands in town, vivo remains one of the world’s leading smartphone brands when it comes to innovation of devices and the invention of amazingly new features in their devices. From being the first smartphone brand to invent the In-Display Fingerprint Scanning with the device X20 to breaking the record of the world’s thinnest phone, vivo has consistently proven to take a step higher when inventing new products, making the needs of their consumers a priority.

Vivo is definitely not a brand to be ignored, especially now that there are ear says about a new device to be launched by them. Rumor has it that this new device comes with six (6) cameras consisting of a Dual Pop Up Front Camera and an AI Quad Camera.

Something big is coming this season from Vivo

The Front camera they say, comes with a Selfie Soft light, which makes picture clear and bright at night, while the one of the rear cameras is a macro camera which makes close up pictures extremely clear, when taken 4cm away.

Picture taken with Selfie Softlight

They further mentioned that this said device comes with a camera feature that helps suggest picture poses that best fits the person and the outfit. “These, amongst many other features,” they say.

While we await the validation of these rumors, we are positive about whatever it is that vivo has in store for us, because, considering their presence in other markets in which they exist, it is obvious that it is a smartphone brand that never fails its consumers when it comes to innovation and invention of world class features.

Unlike many brands, vivo is relatively new in the Nigerian market, but their presence in other markets show that they have the strength not just to compete, but climb the ladder very fast, the moment they enter into Nigeria.

