The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Gov Soludo’s wife urges parents to interrogate children’s source of wealth

News Agency Of Nigeria

Soludo appealed to parents and guardians to rise to their responsibility.

Gov Soludo’s wife urges parents to interrogate children’s source of wealth.
Gov Soludo’s wife urges parents to interrogate children’s source of wealth.

Recommended articles

Soludo gave the admonition during an interactive session with newsmen on Thursday in Awka.

She identified parental failure to diligently inquire into their children’s social activities as the fundamental social problem threatening society today.

According to her, many parents, out of undue urge, have abandoned the primary ethos of truth, honesty and principle in child raising, including moral inculcation and valued traditional etiquettes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Such costly parental neglect has resulted in many negativities currently bedeviling our society today.

“Crimes and misdemeanors are slowly becoming institutionalised to the detriment of hard work and genuine means of survival.

“In a case where parents deliberately refuse to question their child’s source of wealth, especially when it appears questionable, they have indirectly approved mediocrity, and fueled moral depreciation,” she said.

Soludo, therefore, appealed to parents and guardians to rise to their responsibility.

“What society envisages for the next generation may not happen, if the current social errors are not urgently corrected.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The agelong values of hard work must be widely preached and appreciated among families.

“Parents and caregivers must also monitor and appreciate the success pace of their children or wards.

“There is also the need for the reappraisal of most family ethos, especially as they concern child upbringing, with a closer look at the kind of moral platforms that parents are building for their children,” she said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Politics now difficult, politicians can no longer underrate voters - Buhari

Politics now difficult, politicians can no longer underrate voters - Buhari

Students set building ablaze after assailant stabbed colleague to death in Ondo

Students set building ablaze after assailant stabbed colleague to death in Ondo

Gov Soludo’s wife urges parents to interrogate children’s source of wealth

Gov Soludo’s wife urges parents to interrogate children’s source of wealth

Unilorin completes 1st phase of ₦120m asphalt road

Unilorin completes 1st phase of ₦120m asphalt road

LP suspends ex-Chair Salako, Salvador, 4 others in Lagos over anti-party

LP suspends ex-Chair Salako, Salvador, 4 others in Lagos over anti-party

Passengers swim to safety as boat capsizes in Bayelsa

Passengers swim to safety as boat capsizes in Bayelsa

Buhari sacks Saratu Umar as NIPC Boss

Buhari sacks Saratu Umar as NIPC Boss

Peter Obi donates ₦10m to Anglican university in Anambra

Peter Obi donates ₦10m to Anglican university in Anambra

APC suspends Buhari's Minister, Nnamani; expels ex-governor Chime, others

APC suspends Buhari's Minister, Nnamani; expels ex-governor Chime, others

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Labour Party presidential candidate and Bishop David Oyedepo. [Twitter:@Emperordotman]

Kenneth Okonkwo confirms Obi's conversation with Oyedepo in leaked audio

1,000 Anglican parishioners celebrate Palm Sunday/Illustration. (Nigerianeye)

1,000 Anglican parishioners celebrate Palm Sunday

Moses Jitoboh, former Aides-De-Camp (ADC) to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan. (Thesun)

EFCC seeks permanent forfeiture of ex-Jonathan’s ADC’s cash in 7 banks

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria's President-elect (Punch)

Subsidy removal date to be decided after Tinubu’s inauguration