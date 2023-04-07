Gov Soludo’s wife urges parents to interrogate children’s source of wealth.

Soludo gave the admonition during an interactive session with newsmen on Thursday in Awka.

She identified parental failure to diligently inquire into their children’s social activities as the fundamental social problem threatening society today.

According to her, many parents, out of undue urge, have abandoned the primary ethos of truth, honesty and principle in child raising, including moral inculcation and valued traditional etiquettes.

“Such costly parental neglect has resulted in many negativities currently bedeviling our society today.

“Crimes and misdemeanors are slowly becoming institutionalised to the detriment of hard work and genuine means of survival.

“In a case where parents deliberately refuse to question their child’s source of wealth, especially when it appears questionable, they have indirectly approved mediocrity, and fueled moral depreciation,” she said.

Soludo, therefore, appealed to parents and guardians to rise to their responsibility.

“What society envisages for the next generation may not happen, if the current social errors are not urgently corrected.

“The agelong values of hard work must be widely preached and appreciated among families.

“Parents and caregivers must also monitor and appreciate the success pace of their children or wards.